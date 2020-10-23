Little Girl Gives Priest A High Five As He Raises Hand To Bless Her; Watch Adorable Video

A wholesome video of little girl giving HI-5 to a priest who was tasked with blessing her is winning internet. The less than a minute video was posted on Reddit by a page named ‘u/Gerazioio’ which simply captioned it ‘Hi 5’. Apart from the young girls’ innocent act, it is the priest’s efforts at controlling his laughter, which has left people in chuckles.

The video clip starts by showing the mother-daughter duo walking up to a priest in a Church. As the video progresses, the priest is seen raising his right hand to bless the kid. However, as the girl sees the priest in action, she raises her toes and gives a HI-5 to him. Immediately, her mother pulls her back and holds her to stops her from doing anything further. The clip concludes by showing the priest trying his best to control his laughter.

'So adorable yet funny'

Since shared, the clip created quite a buzz on social media platform garnering over 115 thousand upvotes on Reddit itself. One thing, that particularly caught everybody’s attention was the mask. While a group of people showed concern about the priest not wearing a maks, others lauded the colour coordinated masks of both the mother and daughter. While the mother matched her mask with her dress, the adorable girl wore a white maks matching her frock.

“So adorable and his reaction was great!” wrote a Redditor. Another recollected a similar incident from their childhood. “Relatable. When I was younger the priest was telling the story of the prodigal son, and just happened to be walking over to where I was sat at the end of the pew. He throws his arms wide open and talks about how the father in the story welcomed home him son, and little me thought “Oh, Father wants a hug!” so I jump up and give him a big hug,” they wrote.

