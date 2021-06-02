Little Girl Naming Capitals Of Different Countries Amazes Netizens, Watch Video

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a two-and-a-half-year-old girl naming capitals of different countries of the world. The video shows the little girl promptly responding when quizzed about several countries. The video has been shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla on Twitter and it has grabbed the attention of users. Netizens amazed by the incredible memorising power of the girl took to the comments section to appreciate her.

Little girl remembers capitals of several countries

The video shows the girl named Praneena, introducing herself in front of the camera. Then, a woman asks her to name the capital of several countries one by one. She starts by asking the name of the capital of Afghanistan and goes on to ask about Azerbaijan, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia, Malaysia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, North Korea, Armenia, Bahrain, China, Israel, Japan, Pakistan and many more. The little girl names all the capitals correctly.

While sharing the video, Priyanka asked her followers how many country capitals they knew of? She said the little girl is the daughter of her colleague Pradeep Tandan. She also explained that the two-year-old girl has memorized 205 world capitals. She further mentioned that the little girl's father Pradeep says that Praneena's memory has been extraordinary from the very beginning.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 25K views and scores of reactions. Netizens impressed by the little girl’s talent showered praise and love on her. One user commented, "Woooow grt sweet girl.. so intelligent and smart this age...God bless her make her grt memory girl." Another person commented, "Excellent.if the child is guided properly ,she can do wonders in life" Another individual commented, "God gift to the little cute girl. My love and blessings to her for a very bright future."

IMAGE: PriyankaJShukla/Twitter

