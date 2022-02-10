Little Girl Perfectly Mimics Alia Bhatt's Dialogues From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will get its theatrical release on 25 February 2022. Ahead of its release, the film has already created a massive buzz online with Alia's powerful and hard-hitting dialogues garnering all the attention. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen playing one of the strongest characters to date. Recently, a clip of a young girl mimicking Alia's dialogues from Ganguabai Kathiawadi is doing rounds on the internet. The video has gone viral and has more than 78,000 views.

Little girl recreates Alia Bhatt’s dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The video is posted by Shivani J Khanna. She was donned in a white saree similar to Alia's character in the film. The little girl is also seen wearing an iconic bindi that Alia wore in several scenes. She lip-synced some of Alia's Dialogues including "Zameen par baithi bahut achchi lag rahi hai tu, Aadat dal le, Kyunki teri kursi toh gayi”, “Gangu chand thi aur,Chand hi rahegi” and many others

Sharing the video the little girl captioned the post as “This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in person was a feeling like a dream. Sending our best wishes for your movie #gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Hope you'll like kiaras act (sic),”

Here take a look at the video-

More about the film Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. The plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Its cast includes Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi have also appeared in extended cameos.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM-ALIAABHATT/SHIVANI.J.KHANNA