Little girl pretends to like her mother's cooking, netizens in splits

A funny video of a little girl pretending to like the food that her mother has cooked for her is winning hearts all around the globe. In the video that was shared on Twitter, the girl is seen struggling to finish her food without letting her smile fade away. The hilarious clip shows her efforts at finishing the meal even though, at one point, it looks like she completely choked on her food.

Trying hard to swallow

American basketball star Rex Chapman uploaded the 18-second-long video on his official Twitter account, describing the video as the kind of content he looks for on the Internet. The hilarious video shows the little girl trying to swallow the food that's in her mouth. Her mother, who had cooked the meal, can be heard telling the little girl that it looks like she is enjoying her food, at which the little girl almost gags but continues to smile.

Further in the video, it can be seen that the little girl was almost about to vomit but she controls and tells her mother that she was feeling okay.

This little girl pretending to like mommy’s cooking is the Twitter content I’m here for...🤭🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/8R0oRSeMDA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 1, 2020

Read: Person Walks Dogs Dressed Up As Unicorn Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Read: 'Hello From Corona Life': American Singer Creates Quarantine Version Of Adele's Parody

Netizens amused

The video was posted on 2 April and has gathered nearly 2 million views, over 72,300 likes and around 20,000 retweets. The video showing the love and appreciation that the girl has for her mother has taken social media by storm, winning the hearts of netizens all around the world. People left a host of comments for the adorable girl and her priceless reactions.

That is laugh out loud funny oh my God — Shooter Kellogg (@KelloggShooter) April 1, 2020

Really want the back story on this. What was she eating. — stashofsteel (@stashofsteel) April 1, 2020

She has an acting career in her future. @JimCarrey pic.twitter.com/V4wcWzvx2r — Kawhi Anunoby (@CaptMaverick85) April 1, 2020

I can’t stop laughing. Just watched it 30 straight times 😂😂😂 — Philly 4 for 4 (@FlyPhilsBirds76) April 1, 2020

Seriously this is brilliant. A child's love to their mum is just phenomenal. X — ♡ Donna Marie ♡ S ♡ (@DMS1382) April 1, 2020

I wanna know what she was eating😂 — michelle (@mmich333) April 1, 2020

She is literally gagging. 😂



Poor thing. — Jukebox Romeo 🇺🇸 (@FrayedBlueJeans) April 1, 2020

This look is priceless. pic.twitter.com/Am8Btduh55 — Richard Redwolf (@speedkillscats) April 1, 2020

I laughed so hard I cried. Really. — Michigan Frank (@PhillipFrank) April 1, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: Man Shaves Off His Beard To Wear A Mask Amid Pandemic Scare

Read: 11-year-old's Cover Of 'Crush' By Polyphia Takes Internet By Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.