Little Girl Steals The Show 'Perfect Pageant' With Awesome 'showstopping' Ramp Walk

A youngster is stealing the minds of millions of people online with her panache and grace as she goes stepped down a ramp. The lovely video of the tiny child soaking up all of the affection has gone viral proving that she is no less than any professional model.

Aubrianna Castagna of Florida who was dressed in a lovely flowing summer dress in vibrant pink colour, was seen strolling proudly like any other fashion model. The little girl with her curly blonde looks absolutely adorable while walking along with her hands on her waist. As the audience applauds loudly, she stopped in the middle of her stride for the cameras to click her photos and flaunting off her outfit and even turned to pose.

Take a look at the video:

More about the viral 'showstopping' walk of the little girl

This viral footage was eventually stopped onstage for the adolescent segment of the 2021 World's Perfect Pageant and Model Search Contestants. Despite the fact that she wasn't part of the official program, the tiny one certainly stole the show with her amazing stride.

Kristen Weaver, a photographer, uploaded this cute video on the social networking platform, Instagram. She was a judge at the event over there, was enthralled with her poised walk on the ramp and even attached the appropriate soundtrack, causing it to become viral. It was first uploaded on Tiktok and then on various platforms.

Describing her daughter's dedication, her mother, Debby Castagna said that she has no trouble walking up and down the ramp. The little one is even the winner of the 2021 World's Perfect Toddler pageant in the Emerald Coast Perfect category.

It received a lot of views as well as 4618 likes on Instagram in addition to the 18 million views on TikTok. Weaver was ecstatic that the footage went viral and for all the correct purposes. She has written on Instagram, “For storytime: it’s currently around 18m views on TikTok and I never expected it to blow up but Abrianna is an angel and I’m glad she’s making everyone so happy! She is World’s Perfect Toddler 2021” along with a fun fact.

Several users have commented on this video while one user said, “she is so cute and the star of the whole show”, another commented, “This is so cute, love the sass” and even a third person written, “somebody needs to sign up this little diva for pageants ASAP,” and praise continued.

Image: Instagram