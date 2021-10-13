Last Updated:

Little Girl’s Advice On 'self-worth' Goes Viral On Instagram And Draws Attention; Watch

Netizens have been fascinated by a video of a little girl giving valuable advice about self-worth. The video was posted on the Instagram profile of Abby.

Netizens have been fascinated by a video of a little girl giving valuable advice about 'self-worth'. The video was posted on the Instagram profile of Abby named 'alongcameabby a little girl'.

"A little advice from Aunt Abby," read the caption of the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her straightforward delivery of the phrases were astounding, and the clip might seem worthy of watching repeatedly. In the beginning of the video, Abby is shown seated on the floor in front of what looks to be a doll house. She expresses herself clearly and firmly while playing.

The video was posted 3 days ago and since then, it has received over 9,600 likes, with the figure continuing to rise. Many people have re-posted it on numerous social media networks. The little girl's advice drew a lot of attention and generated a lot of comments.

“This girl has such an old soul... Love her. Thank you Aunt Abby," one Instagram user wrote. Another said, "Great advice."

One other user commented, "Sage advice." "I love Abby," wrote one more user.

