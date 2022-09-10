Last Updated:

Little Girl's Disney Fairytale-like Moment While Feeding Fawn Wins Netizens' Hearts; WATCH

The viral video opens up to show a little girl sitting on rocks next to a waterfall wearing a light blue frock. A fawn can be seen standing close to the girl.

Purnima Mishra
Image: Twitter/@buitengebieden


Disney fairytales have attained an iconic fan following over the years. Viewers around the world have been fascinated by the stories of princesses and different kinds of creatures. One does not see the visuals as seen in the larger-than-life moments from these fairytales in real, but a viral video is giving viewers a Disney-like vibe. 

In the video, a girl could be seen feeding a fawn and playing with it. The background in the video does not go unnoticed as the waterfall behind the child, the rock on which she was sitting, her dress, and the greenery made it a fairytale-like setting. The video reminded netizens of the stories they had grown up watching, and how nature is a delightful setting for both human beings and animals.

The joy in the girl's eyes was evident as the animal munched on from her hands. Sharing the video on Twitter, a page wrote, "Like a Disney fairy tail (sic)".

'So sweet. Just precious', netizens' reactions on girl's video with fawn

The viral video has garnered around 1 million views and has attained over 46K likes. The video delighted some netizens so much that they showered love on the duo in the comments section.  A user wrote, "So sweet. Just precious!'  "Wow, if only I could embrace the world," read another comment.  A third user wrote, "Little girl is showing what Humanity is supposed to look like. To protect the nature that provides us.." A person remarked, "Made my weekend."

