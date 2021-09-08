A heart-winning picture of two babies has surfaced on social media, where the older brother is seen helping the younger one in standing up and walking. First shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman, the adorable picture of two babies has now become a social media hit. In the picture, one can see the kid walking with the support of his elder brother who is standing, holding both his hands.

In the post, it is seen the toddler is smiling with happiness after completing a few steps. Both babies look identical and the support extended by the toddler's big brother is making everyone smile. The baby videos have garnered many likes and a flood of comments, whosoever came across the post couldn't resist commenting on it. Some dropped a red emoji while some appreciated the actions of cute babies.

Because most everything sucks right now please enjoy this big brother teaching his little brother to walk… https://t.co/aui3nWaUED — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 7, 2021

One user who came across the post said, "If it weren't for dogs and kids, this planet wouldn't be worth existing on". A second user expressed, "Oh my goodness, he is doing such a great job teaching his brother to walk. "Wow. "Pretty impressive," commented another.

The look of pure joy on both their faces 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/nFzUa3T3so — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) September 7, 2021

In a similar incident, a video surfaced on social media, where a cat was seen introducing her kitten to a newborn human baby. In the video, mama cat can be seen carrying her little one in her mouth, placing it near the face of the sleeping baby. What was even more amusing was, when the kitten tried to go away, the mama cat stopped and was brought back near the toddler. The heart-melting video of pure love between the cat and the human baby has become a social media sensation.

Mommy cat showing her kitten to the newest member of the family.. pic.twitter.com/T4hvCVc593 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 7, 2021

Typical! Cute and unimpressed with the new member of its family — Dr. Middlemass (@KMiddlemass) September 7, 2021

Oh stop. The cuteness is killing me. — Ellencd (@Ellen_ECD) September 7, 2021

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@JELEVISION)