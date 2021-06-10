‘Live Anywhere On Airbnb’: Vacation Rental Company Announces Free 1 Yr Stay For 12 People

Vacation rental company Airbnb is seeking 12 intrepid travellers to live at its properties for a year. The company recently launched its ‘Live Anywhere on Airbnb’ venture calling for interested candidates to stay on its beautiful villas across the globe. ''Whether it's joining Zoom meetings by the beach, taking the family on the ultimate road trip, or learning a new language in a favourite city–participants can make the world their home,” the company said about the venture.

As a part of the programme, Airbnb will not only cover the cost of accommodation, but will also pay for the volunteers’ transportation. At the end of their one year stay, participants would be required to share their experiences including real-world insights on features and services of living nomadically. Each participant would be required to give their feedback on product changes that could better long term living experiences in Airbnbs, ideal type of accommodations for solo travellers, connections to local community members and businesses and also describe financial benefits of hosting while travelling.

“Participants who choose to host their primary residence on Airbnb during the program will be able to test the experience and opportunity of hosting while living nomadically, by potentially earning extra money while they travel,” the company said adding that the world was witnessing “travel surge” as COVID subsides.

3 companions allowed

According to Airbnb, the only requirement for a person to start their own nomadic journey is that they should be above 18 years of age. The company also allows each participant to bring up to three “companions” along to join their stays. All the interested candidates are required to submit their applications at www.airbnb.com/liveanywhere before June 30. Once selected, participants will begin their journeys with programming on how to live on Airbnb from full-time travellers Debbie and Michael Campbell, Airbnb product and research team members, and Live Anywhere experts like travelling journalist Imani Bashir. The project is scheduled to start in July 2021 and would continue for 12 consecutive months.

"Applications for Live Anywhere on Airbnb are now open until June 30, 2021. The 12 participants will be selected by the panel of interviewers in July, and will begin travelling September 2021," the company clarified.

Image: Pixabay

