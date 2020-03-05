Llama In A Tuxedo Steals Limelight At Wedding, Bride Upset With The Uninvited Guest

A man surprised his sister on her wedding day by bringing a llama dressed in a Tuxedo. Riva Weinstock, the bride about to get married was reportedly disappointed as the Llama stole the limelight, as people clicked its photos that went viral around the world.

Brother Mendl told the international media that he was apparently just bored, so he lived up to an old promise of bringing a llama to her wedding if she hadn’t found a partner to marry. He even shared a photo of the incident on Reddit that sparked hilarious reactions from users worldwide. The photo received more than 150,000 upvotes as people were mesmerized to see llama standing with the siblings dressed on point.

According to the reports, Eva got engaged in October and shared the good news with Mendl over the phone. Mendl had then warned her saying that the llama rental was confirmed. Mendl immediately rented a llama for $400 from a farm near Cleveland and got a custom tuxedo made. He told the media that it was worth every single penny. The 21-year old’s sister told the media that she hadn’t expected a tuxedo llama to appear uninvited in her wedding. She said that she, however, feared that this might happen as her brother was a man that stood true to his words, even when he joked, she added.

Guests click pictures with llama

The llama named Shockey reportedly stayed outside of the wedding hall for about 30 minutes as Mendl waited to surprise his sister. While he stood outside, several guests swarmed Shockey to take pictures and told Mendl that the llama was the best guest in the wedding. Mendl was thrilled as per the reports.

Riva told the international media that she was so upset with the llama crashing her wedding. She said that her expression clearly indicated how she felts as the guests only focused on the animal standing there in a Tuxedo, while her wedding was totally happening on the sidelines.

