'Lockdown 2' Memes Flood Twitter As European Countries Impose COVID-19 Restrictions

As France and Germany declared a nationwide lockdown to stem the rising trajectory of the coronavirus infections amid the new dread of surge ahead of winters, desi netizens launched a meme fest indicative of “been there, done that”. Calling the wave as much more “deadlier” than the first, the leaders scrambled to impose the emergency curfew, restricting people from gathering to reduce risks of overwhelming the hospitals. Meanwhile, as people got confined within the quarters of their homes, netizens joked, sympathizing with the Europeans by way of memes.
Calling out at the students abroad, netizens shared hilarious stills from the Bollywood flicks, saying, that the students after learning about the second lockdown must have been in some way breathe a sigh of relief. Others joked about people that may have planned ahead for the New Year. Netizens demonstrated the mood of the Europeans via memes and jokes drawing a comparison with Indians who have recently managed to bring the COVID-19 under control to some extent and have been allowed to do the movement with adherence to precautionary measures.
Coronavirus: Macron declares second national lockdown in France— L A 🇨🇵🇺🇲 (@realbatlej) October 29, 2020
😱😭 Wish me good luck !
#Lockdown2 #season2 #lockflix pic.twitter.com/MAco2d59dG
O’Connell Street.. 9am this morning. #dublin #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/SENTBdOxHy— Aerial.ie (@aerial_ie) October 23, 2020
Hope everyone has a great Sunday😎🐶— Gareth (@gdavies683) October 25, 2020
Chilling lockdown here in Wales #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/jMlyKOqilb
#Lockdown2— AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile government reaction... pic.twitter.com/9gwVHJjFpj
Lonely Planet 2020 editions! 😉 #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/fOBOppOGgi— brands in the air (@brandsintheair) October 26, 2020
After seeing this 👇#Lockdown2— Aashish Ravat (@Aashish19924148) October 29, 2020
My Reaction Now 👇 pic.twitter.com/Lo6EuGpJRF
Users also shared images of the empty streets as Lockdown 2 was enforced in most counties across Europe. Sharing another comical clip, a user depicted Indian police sanitizing the stick had it been India, as they prepared to impose lockdown. “Meanwhile Police,” wrote the user as the clip amassed dozens of like reaction. “France and Germany enter their second national lockdowns. The UK has to do the same now. There's no other way to flatten the curve. Rule of 6 and 10 pm curfew have failed,” another wrote, expressing surprise.
Several other users speculated that perhaps, India too will be under a lockdown as the second wave hits the nation. Many shared jokes about the reaction a friend would give that had planned festivities in advance. French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the closure of restaurants, gyms, and theatres to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases, followed by the UK that took similar measures to bring the "very serious" situation under control.
Lockdown is back babyyy.. #confinement2 #Lockdown2 #macron20h #Macron #Emmanuel Macron #COVID19fr #reconfinement2 pic.twitter.com/QBfCCZqbjr— DjankoLLN (@DjankoLln) October 28, 2020
Modi after seeing #Lockdown2 trending in India be like 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/30jwNnw0i5— Raghav Sheoran (@SheoranRaghav) October 29, 2020
France and Germany entering #Lockdown2— Utkarsh Sengar (@sengar92) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile Indian Government to citizens by fudging covid data 😂 pic.twitter.com/FwjVkyZf7M
#Lockdown2 is trending— 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile
Pic 1 : Introverts and Students
Pic 2 : Extroverts and Employees pic.twitter.com/7BRVVrKBNK
This is the reaction of Indian people.#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/ST5b5vwsiy— AB (@AjayAb28489674) October 29, 2020
#Lockdown2 trending— pun.dit12meme पंडितमिम (@pundit12meme) October 29, 2020
Introverts be loke pic.twitter.com/RbXLyM4RjY
#Lockdown2 is trending on twitter— 🚬𝘾𝙄𝙂𝘼𝙍 (@yu_shhh) October 29, 2020
indian govt : pic.twitter.com/ztgE15aejw
European countries planning for #Lockdown2— $ (@Just_said_it_) October 29, 2020
*Government be like pic.twitter.com/ZsfEUZIa2W
#Lockdown2 is trending— ojas prajapati (@ojas_prajapati) October 29, 2020
Le ppl pic.twitter.com/2JY8nn4cE6
France, Germany and some other countries enter national lockdowns. #Lockdown2— bronz_beautie_monica (@BloggerHanya) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile India after several Lockdown-
🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3aHkrnbnq3
* People having birthday in the month of November and December *#Lockdown2 from behind: pic.twitter.com/41u9SKfAjU— 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) October 29, 2020
France and Germany to undergo #Lockdown2— Memeswala (@thememeswala05) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile Indians who already faced multiple lockdowns pic.twitter.com/AGQ9lAtQbb
