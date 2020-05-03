Lockdown Affects Czech's Ballet Dancers, Masters Teach Via Video-train Sessions

Several ballet dancers from the Czech Republic have been affected by the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic. As the ballet dancers require a rigorous exercise routine, the lockdown restrictions have forced them into home confinement. The shutdown has affected every aspect of their lives as the country’s National Theatre, which is home to Czech Nation Ballet have closed temporarily.

The lockdown measures have posed a major challenge for them to keep fit and ready to put on a show in the future. According to an international media outlet, the dancers are taking care of themselves as the ballrooms in the historical centre of Prague are also empty and shut. However, in a bid to keep them active, their ballets masters are now helping them via video-train sessions.

According to reports, while the country is now gradually easing restrictions, the Czech National Ballet company has switched to a new training system in which the dancers are divided into six groups. Every day for one hour, the trainers reportedly train in groups of 12 or 13 which is later broadcasted online to help dancers who practice at home.

While speaking to the media outlet, Magdalena Matejkova, soloist said that due to the lockdown she gets more time for things she could not pay attention to earlier. She added that though she gets time for family, she, however, missed the theatre, the adrenaline. She said that she is looking forward to going back onstage and ‘feel the butterflies’ in her stomach.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 244,000 lives worldwide as of May 3. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and territories and has infected more than 3.4 million people. Out of the total infections, more than one million have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image:@rosexlaurent/Twitter)

