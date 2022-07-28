London-based Mechanical Engineer Who Found Hiring Plane 'too Expensive' Builds One Himself

The desire to take his family on trips prompted a London-based mechanical engineer to build an aircraft for himself. After working hard for 18 months, Ashok Thamarakshan, originally from Kerala's Alappuzha district, is successfully taking his family members on trips across the country in the four-seat plane that he built himself.

A mechanical engineer by profession, Ashok Thamarakshan, 38, is the son of former Kerala MLA AV Thamarakshan. Ashok always wanted a small plane to go on holiday with his family. Keeping this in mind, the mechanical engineer started working on the easiest and the most cost-effective flight option. He started building a 4-seater plane during the COVID lockdown in the UK.

Ashok's 4-seater plane can fly with a maximum speed of 200 kmph. It needs 20 litres of fuel per hour. Speaking to ANI, Ashok said, "I always wanted to take my family on trips in aircraft. Hiring aircraft was too expensive an option. I built aircraft mostly during the lockdown. We flew across 4 countries, and the aircraft is capable of flying across the country".

Four seater plane project costs an estimated Rs 1.8 crore

Speaking to The Sun, Ashok's wife, Abhilasha said, “Ashok has worked so hard over the last two years and now our dream has finally happened". She further added, "We started saving money during the first lockdown, and we knew we always wanted to have our plane, and in the first few months we were saving a lot of money so we thought we would give it a go". She said that their daughters have only flown a few times before but never with their dad ad as a pilot, so she was "really excited for them to see what it is like.”

Furthermore, Ashok added that his efforts will be "worth it" while flying with his family in the sky. He added "It has cost a lot and taken what feels like a lifetime to build but I’m sure in the long run our whole family will love it", as per The Sun. Ashok also told The Sun that they have booked a flying trip to Newquay as their first family holiday away on the plane already.

