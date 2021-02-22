London Couple Transforms Double Decker Bus Into A Comfortable Home; See Pictures

A couple from London have turned a double-decker bus into their home. The bus has all the comforts as that of a house. The couple from London namely Charlie MacVinar, 26 and Luke Walker, 27 renovated a double decker bus they bought for 2500 pounds, Daily mail reported. Charlie MacVinar and her boyfriend Luke Walker wanted to live together without paying large amount of rent. So, they opted for a Go-Ahead London Volvo Plaxton which they bought in 2017.

Double Decker Home

After renovating the bus, the couple moved into the unique home in 2018. They spent 17000 pounds for renovating the bus. The pair have access to half an acre of outdoor space, where they keo goats. The couple find their home very spacious as compared to living in a flat, reported Daily Mail. The couple has created an Instagram page Doubledeckerhome and they have shared the pictures of their home. See the pictures to see this new kind of home.

Bus has all the facilities of home

The double decker home has living space, kitchen, workspace and artwork in it. The dressing room with a stool and mirror as well as clothes are upstairs in the bus. The bus has a fully fitted kitchen, complete with a black oven and a washing machine. The doubledecker house also has a bathing space and a fire place. The couple has removed all the seats on the top deck and made it into a large bedroom. The upstairs of the bus has the couple's bedroom with a double bed and two nightstands. The downstair of the bus has kitchen and work place.

The toilet has pastel accents and art work on the door. The toilet also includes shelves with plants on it. The couple has also created outdoor seating. In the outdoor seating couple can bring pillows and blankets to spend some time outside in the evenings.

