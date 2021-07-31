London: Man Discovers Shocking Details About Online Girlfriend After Dating For 8 Months

A man from London who thought had fallen in love with a woman named Hannah found out that the woman is his own housemate. Mario met Hannah on a dating application and quickly developed an affection for her. However, Hannah always refused to talk over the phone and never agreed on taking their relationship beyond messages. The man who hails from the US, suspicious something wrong and tried to find out the truth.

Mario takes help from the MTV show Catfish to find out the truth

Ladbible reported that Mario and Hannah spoke for eight months, Mario got suspicious when Hannah claimed that she also lives in London. So, in order to clarify the doubt, Mario called MTV's Catfish, a TV series dedicated to helping internet romantics figure out if their love interests are genuine. The show hosts Oobah Butler and Julie Adenuga used the investigative method of reverse searching an image. As a result, they found that the photo Hannah had been using to show herself actually belongs to a woman in New Zealand who was not aware of being stalked by Catfish.

Mario met Hannah in a park

After knowing the truth, Mario understood that he was betrayed by the woman. Mario and the show hosts also tried to call Hannah, but they were unsuccessful in their attempts. However, Ladbible reported that Hannah messaged, "Catfish have just been in touch, if I meet you, do you promise I won't lose you?" And finally, the two decided to meet in a park and Mario figured out that Hannah is his housemate and business partner & former friend-with-benefits.

After meeting her in the park, Mario said, "I didn't expect to see you today. Out of everyone in the world, I didn't expect you." But Hannah tried to defend her and said, "We've known each other for almost five years now. I wanted to see what it would be like to be his girlfriend because I am desperately in love with him." She kept on trying to convince him that she wants to be in a relationship with him. But, Mario simply denied it and told her that he would never be able to trust her. Surprisingly, Mario and Hannah became friends and are now living together after two months, Catfish featured this update.

