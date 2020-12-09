London Museum Victoria & Alberta To Hold An Exhibition Featuring Historical Handbags

Quick links:
An exhibition in London’s Victoria & Albert Museum called ‘Bags: Inside Out’ features 300 bags. While few belong to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s despatch box, others are from Fendi ‘Baguette’ carried by actress Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City”. As per the official website, the exhibit will be opening on December 12, 2020.
Read: Beetle Named After Greta Thunberg To Honour Her Phenomenal Efforts
Looks good enough to eat… ðŸ« Recreating everyday objects, such as Dairy Milk chocolate, into fashionable bags is a staple of British designer @anyahindmarch.— V&A (@V_and_A) December 7, 2020
Book now for #BagsInsideOut, opens this Saturday: https://t.co/6MNovayuUl
Sponsored by @MulberryEngland pic.twitter.com/T1Jbz42hKM
“From rucksacks to despatch boxes, Birkin bags to Louis Vuitton luggage, Bags: Inside Out will explore the style, function, design and craftsmanship of the ultimate accessory”, read the official website. The ticket will cost £12.00 and concessions apply along with it.
The website says that advance booking is recommended and the opening hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 17:00. The site read, “You are welcome to explore the permanent collection after visiting the exhibition”. Here are few of highlights of the exhibition:
Read: BR Ambedkar’s 64th Death Anniversary: Facts About The Architect Of Indian Constitution
Read: Dior Celebrates Nature To Kick Off Paris Fashion Week
Also Read: Tiger Skeleton Which Was 40-million-year-old Sold At An Auction In The US For $70,000
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.