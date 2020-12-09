London Museum Victoria & Alberta To Hold An Exhibition Featuring Historical Handbags

An exhibition in London’s Victoria & Albert Museum called ‘Bags: Inside Out’ features 300 bags. While few belong to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s despatch box, others are from Fendi ‘Baguette’ carried by actress Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City”. As per the official website, the exhibit will be opening on December 12, 2020.

Looks good enough to eat… ðŸ« Recreating everyday objects, such as Dairy Milk chocolate, into fashionable bags is a staple of British designer @anyahindmarch.



Book now for #BagsInsideOut, opens this Saturday: https://t.co/6MNovayuUl



Sponsored by @MulberryEngland pic.twitter.com/T1Jbz42hKM — V&A (@V_and_A) December 7, 2020

'Bags- Inside Out'

“From rucksacks to despatch boxes, Birkin bags to Louis Vuitton luggage, Bags: Inside Out will explore the style, function, design and craftsmanship of the ultimate accessory”, read the official website. The ticket will cost £12.00 and concessions apply along with it.

The website says that advance booking is recommended and the opening hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 17:00. The site read, “You are welcome to explore the permanent collection after visiting the exhibition”. Here are few of highlights of the exhibition:

Bag and purse, by Emily Jo Gibbs, 1996, UK. Museum no. T.531:1, 2-1996.

(Image Credits: Vam.ac.uk)

Despatch Box owned by Winston Churchill, by John Peck & Son, about 1921, London.

(Image Credits: Vam.ac.uk)

Mulberry 'Bayswater' and 'Alexa' bags from the private collections of Kate Moss and Alexa Chung, 2003 and 2010, England.

(Image Credits: Vam.ac.uk)

'Baguette' bag, by Fendi, 2000, Italy.

(Image Credits: Vam.ac.uk)

Tracey Emin for Longchamp, International Woman suitcase, 2004.

(Image Credits: Vam.ac.uk)

Stella McCartney x Parley for the Oceans, ‘Ocean Legend’ Falabella Go backpack Spring – Summer 2018, London.

(Image Credits: Vam.ac.uk)

'Fabergé Egg', evening bag, by Judith Leiber, 1983, US. Museum no. T.511-1997.

(Image Credits: Vam.ac.uk)

(Image Credits: vam.ac.uk)

