Lonely Otter Finds Love After Sanctuary Set Him Up On Dating Site Built Just For Him

A lonely otter in a seal sanctuary in England recently found love after his animal care team made a dating profile on ‘Fishing for love’. According to a press release from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Cornwall, Harris, who is 10-year-old Asian short-clawed otter, lost his partner Apricot after she died at the age of 16 a few weeks back. The sanctuary created Harris an online dating profile for the fake dating site in hopes of finding another otter in need of love and affection.

Harris’ dating profile read, “I am very attentive, I love a cuddle and I am a very good listener. I will love you like no otter”.

READ: Pennsylvania: Bear Hitches A Ride On Garbage Truck, Netizens Say 'scouting Locations'

The 10-year-old otter came to the seal sanctuary back in 2016 after being rejected from his family at the Welsh Mountain Zoo. According to the press note, Tamara Cooper, who is the curator at the Sanctuary, said that there was something about Harris that checked all the boxes for Apricot. Cooper said that the otter was a ‘doting partner’ to Apricot, so when she passed away he was ‘absolutely lost’.

‘Perfect match’ for Harris

Otters naturally live in pairs and because Harris was a ‘good partner’, his animal care team decided to give him a ‘second chance’ in love. The team then decided to make him a dating profile, highlighting all he has to offer. Soon after, fortunately, an otter named Pumpkin at Sea Life Scarborough sanctuary, who had also lost her partner Eric, was believed to be the ‘perfect match’ for Harris.

READ: Prince George And Siblings Quiz Sir David Attenborough About Wildlife; Watch

As per the press note, Todd German, the Sea Life Scarborough display curator, said that Pumpkin had been extremely lonely so they were delighted that Harris will be able to join her. German said that he hopes that Harris will provide Pumpkin with ‘comfort and companionship’. To ensure the best chance of a new pairing getting off on the right foot, the Sanctuary officials decided to introduce Harris into Pumpkin’s territory so that he could easily submit to her on the first meeting.

Cooper said, “We will be very sad to see Harris go as he is such a character. But we will be keeping in touch regularly to see how he and Pumpkin get on”.

READ: Two Whales Swim Near Surfer In Australia In A Mesmerizing Footage; Watch

READ: ‘Empty Nester’ Photoshoot Trolls Millennials Moving Out, Netizens Say 'Brilliant Idea'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.