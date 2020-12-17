Long Weekends Promise A Better 2021, Check Calendar To Plan Trips And Festivities Ahead

With 2020 winding up as the year that battered the spirits due to the pandemic, 2021 already looks promising with a calendar that aligns long weekends to take some time off to relax. With extraordinarily long holidays, mostly falling over the weekend one can plan a short trip or simply enjoy festivities back home. Here’s a list of a long weekend so that one can plan ahead on how to make 2021 exciting.

2021 Weekend Calender

Long Weekends In January 2021

Friday, January 1 – New Year’s Day

Saturday, January 2

Sunday, January 3

January 14, Thursday - Makar Sankranti, Pongal

January 26, Tuesday - Republic Day

A holiday on Friday January 15 and on Monday January 25 would imply long weekend.

Long Weekends In February 2021

February 13 Saturday

February 14 Sunday

February 16, Tuesday - Basant Panchami

Celebrate a long weekend of the festival of Basant Panchami.

Long Weekends In March 2021

March 11, Thursday - Maha Shivratri

March 13 Saturday

March 14 Sunday

March 29, Monday - Holi

Long Weekends In April 2021

April 2 Friday – Good Friday

April 3 Saturday

April 4 – Easter Sunday

Long Weekends In May 2021

May 13, Thursday - Eid ul-Fitr

May 15 Saturday

May 16 Sunday

Read: 'Fire In The Mountains', 'Writing With Fire' Selected For Sundance Film Festival 2021

Read: AC Valhalla Yule Festival: Assassin Eivor's Story And Settlement Expansions

Long Weekends In July 2021

July 10 Saturday

July 11 Sunday

July 12, Monday - Rath Yatra

July 17 Saturday

July 18 Sunday

July 19 Monday can be taken a day off to make a long weekend of festivities.

July 20 – Bakri Eid

Long Weekends In August 2021

August 28 Saturday

August 29 Sunday

August 30, Monday - Janmashtami

Long Weekends In September 2021

September 10- Friday - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 11-Saturday

September 12-Sunday

Long Weekends In October 2021

October 15- Friday - Dussehra

October 16-Saturday

October 17-Sunday

Long Weekends In November 2021

November 3 Wednesday – Dhanteras

November 4 Thursday– Diwali

November 5 Friday A day working

November 6 Saturday

November 7 Sunday

November 19-Friday - Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 20 Saturday

November 21 Sunday

Read: Hanukkah 2020: All About The History And Significance Of The Festival

Read: Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020: See Date And Time Of Festival

(Images Credit: Pixabay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.