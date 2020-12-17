Last Updated:

Long Weekends Promise A Better 2021, Check Calendar To Plan Trips And Festivities Ahead

With the extraordinarily long weekend and festivity holidays, one can plan a short trip or simply enjoy and relax back home as per the 2021 calendar.

long weekend

With 2020 winding up as the year that battered the spirits due to the pandemic, 2021 already looks promising with a calendar that aligns long weekends to take some time off to relax. With extraordinarily long holidays, mostly falling over the weekend one can plan a short trip or simply enjoy festivities back home. Here’s a list of a long weekend so that one can plan ahead on how to make 2021 exciting.

2021 Weekend Calender

Long Weekends In January 2021

  • Friday, January 1 – New Year’s Day 
  • Saturday, January 2 
  • Sunday, January 3
  • January 14, Thursday - Makar Sankranti, Pongal 
  • January 26, Tuesday - Republic Day
  • A holiday on Friday January 15 and on Monday January 25 would imply long weekend.

Long Weekends In February 2021

  • February 13 Saturday
  • February 14 Sunday
  • February 16, Tuesday - Basant Panchami

Celebrate a long weekend of the festival of Basant Panchami.

Long Weekends In March 2021

  • March 11, Thursday - Maha Shivratri 
  • March 13 Saturday
  • March 14 Sunday
  • March 29, Monday - Holi

Long Weekends In April 2021

  • April 2 Friday – Good Friday 
  • April 3 Saturday
  • April 4 – Easter Sunday

Long Weekends In May 2021

  • May 13, Thursday - Eid ul-Fitr 
  • May 15 Saturday
  • May 16 Sunday

Long Weekends In July 2021

  • July 10 Saturday
  • July 11 Sunday
  • July 12, Monday - Rath Yatra
  • July 17  Saturday
  • July 18  Sunday
  • July 19  Monday can be taken a day off to make a long weekend of festivities.
  • July 20 –  Bakri Eid

Long Weekends In August 2021

  • August 28 Saturday
  • August 29 Sunday
  • August 30, Monday - Janmashtami 

Long Weekends In September 2021

  • September 10- Friday - Ganesh Chaturthi 
  • September 11-Saturday
  • September 12-Sunday

Long Weekends In October 2021

  • October 15- Friday - Dussehra 
  • October 16-Saturday
  • October 17-Sunday

Long Weekends In November 2021

  • November 3 Wednesday – Dhanteras
  • November 4  Thursday–  Diwali 
  • November 5 Friday A day working 
  • November 6 Saturday
  • November 7 Sunday
  • November 19-Friday - Guru Nanak Jayanti 
  • November 20 Saturday
  • November 21 Sunday

