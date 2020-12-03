'Longest Frozen Embryo': Baby Girl Born From Embryo Frozen 27 Years Ago, Sets New Record

Marking another scientific miracle, a baby girl was born from an embryo that was frozen 27 years ago. According to Independent, Tennessee couple Tina and Benjamin Gibson, witnessed the birth of their baby girl Molly Everette three decades after her embryo was frozen on October 14, 1992. Molly’s birth has now set the record for being the longest frozen embryo to have ever been brought to life.

The process began on February 12 this year, when the frozen embryo was transferred inside Tina’s womb. The whole procedure was conducted by the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC), which helps families have children through in-vitro fertilization. In 2017, Tina had given birth to her elder daughter Emma, who was along with Molly was also frozen in 1992. A report by the Independent reveals that both the sisters were chosen from a range of donor profiles and are genetic siblings.

MIRACLE BABY: Emma Wren was born after being frozen for more than 24 years as an embryo. Her mother says she's a miracle and will have quite the story to tell someday. @wbir READ: https://t.co/iSAw1Yk1jQ pic.twitter.com/k6TFCqLJNg — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) December 19, 2017

Celebs open up about froze eggs

This comes as in an interview with The Sunday Times, Paris Hilton revealed that a previous conversation with her former stylist, Kim Kardashian had inspired her very much. She said she had taken the decision to "control" her fertility to ease out the pressure of getting married. The socialite added that she had her eggs frozen a few years ago for this.

Paris Hilton also revealed how the mother-of-four, Kim Kardashian had introduced her to her doctor. She also added that according to her, every woman should take this step to be able to divide when they want to become a mother. They will not have to panic over getting married to have a child.

With IVF becoming a popular option of birth, many popular faces are now opening up about their experience of opting for the same. During the interview, Emma Roberts revealed that having children became more of a conscious priority after she learned that she was suffering from undiagnosed endometriosis since her teenage years. The actor reported that she had debilitating cramps and periods. She added that at some days it was so bad that she would miss school and, later, also had to cancel meetings. Emma said that she had also mentioned it to her doctor, who didn't look into it and used to send her back because she was being dramatic.

