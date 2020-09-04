Looney Tunes Responds To A Tweet On A Coyote Fact, Calls It 'highly Debatable'

A facts account on the micro-blogging platform Twitter has recently revealed mind-blowing information about coyotes. The tweet went on to become viral within a few hours of being posted on the platform. It garnered more than a thousand likes and over 200 retweets. Additionally, the official handle of Looney Tunes has dropped a quirky reply on the same. Here is everything you need to know about the viral coyote content on Uber Facts Twitter. Read on:

Looney Tunes reacts to Uber Facts Twitter post

Uber Facts, a facts account on the social media platform, shared fun information about coyote through its Twitter handle. Within a few hours of posting, the tweet became viral and garnered a response from Looney Tunes and the general public as well. The content features a cartoon coyote sitting disappointed as a roadrunner outruns him. It is a clip from The Road Runner Show, which is a compilation of cartoons from the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, under the production of Warner Bros Cartoons.

The Road Runner Show showcases a roadrunner, who is quite smart, witty and, intelligent. It is always at odds with a scheming coyote as it brings new ideas and devices to catch the former. However, the roadrunner outsmarts the cartoon coyote and his schemes with its quick wit and actions.

So, in the recent tweet, a facts account on Twitter disclosed mind-blowing information to fans and followers. It revealed that in real life, a coyote could run twice as fast as a roadrunner. In a GIF alongside the tweet, the cartoon coyote is visible disappointed with a failed prank. In the caption, the facts page has mentioned, “In real life, a coyote could run twice as fast as a roadrunner.”

In real life, a coyote could run twice as fast as a roadrunner. pic.twitter.com/3WwttIkwf4 — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 3, 2020

The response of Looney Tunes on the tweet

Within a few hours of posting the tweet, the GIF garnered more than 1,000 likes and over 200 retweets on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the show have shared a positive response. Many among them have written ‘epic’, ‘haha’, and mentioned more facts. On the other hand, users have reacted with laughter emoticons. Moreover, Looney Tunes had a reply to the tweet. It wrote ‘highly debatable’ in the comment section. Furthermore, this page shared the same post through its official handle. Check out the reply:

highly debatable 🙄 — Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) September 3, 2020

Epic — Lina Taher (@TaherLina) September 4, 2020

