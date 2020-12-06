Los Angeles: Support Pours In After Restaurant Owner Posts Emotional Video

Thousands of Americans have come together to help a restaurant owner in Los Angeles who earlier complained about unfair COVID-19 restrictions in the city. In a viral video, Angela Marsden could be seen tearfully complaining about Mayor Garcetti who permitted a movie company to set up an outdoor diner in front of her dining space which was closed due to pandemic.“Tell me this is not dangerous,'' an emotional Marsden can be heard saying in the video clip which went viral after being shared by musician Jake Coco.

“Everything that I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio,” she can be heard saying in the video. According to a report by New York Times, while her patio was shut down under California’s COVID-19 restrictions, the site was given to a film catering service to feed the cast and crew of NBC crime dramedy, Good Girls, under city-issued permit. However, complaining about how it would affect small businesses, she said, "They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive."

Read: Falcon Crest Star Abby Dalton Passes Away At 88 In Los Angeles

Read: Los Angeles Mayor Warns About 'harmful Path' Of Coronavirus

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

'Trying to destroy all small businesses'

Not only has her video shared by Jake Coco racked up over eight million views, but it was retweeted by President's s son Donald Trump Jr himself. Soon, a GoFundMe page was set up which has garnered over $84,000 by early December 6.

It’s like these politicians are trying to destroy all small businesses. Ridiculous!!! https://t.co/6WG8Bv5AnD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 4, 2020

For anyone asking, this is the pineapple hill saloon in Sherman Oaks. — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

That’s crazy. But it’s because that set is closed to the public and sets have tighter protocols. FILM/TV productions bring in more money for the state than her little restaurant. Sadly, it is about the money. But is that what you Republicans are all about??? — 2 C’HIPS, 1 MONTH: LA, CA, 🇺🇸 (@g_willakerz) December 5, 2020

This is heart breaking to watch!!

This is maddening to watch

This is crazy making !!



We have to fight back !! We have to help each other fight against the elite entitles arrogant dictators



Give out movie details- studio?Agency?Director?Actors? There is help to be had ! — ME (@MyNameMe99) December 5, 2020

This is heartbreaking! You can here the stress and frustration I her voice. Our leaders in CA have failed us! — Cr8zyWhackFunky (@Cr8zyWhackFunky) December 4, 2020

I hope she protests during their lunch. Feel for this woman but hard to be completely be empathetic to the people of California and New York. They routinely vote for these crooks. — 3GNole (@3GNole1) December 5, 2020

This comes two days after mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to "hunker down" and stay at home, as health officials announced the city's highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations. He warned that the pandemic was on a "very, very harmful path". He said if the trend continued, the city was on course to reach half a million infections - and 11,000 deaths - by the end of the year. "That means 3,000 additional deaths in a single month, he said. To put that in perspective, it's a decade of homicides."

Read: Los Angeles Mayor Warns About 'harmful Path' Of Coronavirus

Read: New England Makes First Trip To Los Angeles In 28 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.