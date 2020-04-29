Lottery Player Plays Same Numbers For 30 Years; Wins $1 Million Twice On The Same Day

With a little luck and a lot of persistence, you also can achieve anything, and this Colorado man has proved this statement true. The man, who is named Joe B, has been playing the Powerball lottery for 30 years with the same number and now it has paid off. Take a look at it here to know more about his incredible luck.

Read Also | Powerball Lottery 1249 Results For April 23, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Lottery winner Joe B wins the lottery of $ 1 million twice in a day

Joe B won the jackpot twice on the same day after playing the same numbers for 30 years. Lottery winner Joe B won two jackpots of one million dollars each on March 25. He claimed his winnings on Monday. It was reported by a local American TV channel. It was reported that the winning tickets were sold in the town of Lake Avenue in Pueblo. The tickets were sold at two different stores which were about a mile apart, officials said.

Read Also | Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers For February 28 Will Be Declared Shortly

Apart from this, the director of the Colorado lottery, Meghan Dougherty, also added that the lottery winner had bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening. The Colorado Lottery received approval for the winning earlier this month. After which to process began. It was reported that the winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were processed in a touch-free manner during the pandemic. The lottery had set up a drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was also reported that the winners have to make an appointment to claim their prize and can also do it through the mail.

Read Also | Powerball Lottery: Check The Results For Feb 20, 2020, & Stand A Chance To Win $8 Million

The Powerball Lottery in the USA is one of the biggest lottery games in America. The Powerball Lottery is played in 45 states of the USA since 1992. The Powerball Lottery has inspired many citizens to get a chance to become a millionaire. The lottery has also raised nearly $22 billion for many good causes. The Powerball Lottery tickets are sold for $2 per play. The drawings of this lottery are broadcasted live on every Wednesday and Saturday at 10.50 pm ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio.

Read Also | Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 14 - $60 Million Prize

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.