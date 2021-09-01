Louis Tomlinson Grooves To ‘Brown Munde’ In Latest Video; Netizens Tout Him Being Desi

The talented singer and popular songwriter, Louis Tomlinson, who came to prominence as a part of the boy music band 'One Direction', was recently seen dancing to the famous Punjabi song 'Brown Munde' at a party. In the video, it is seen that the former ‘One Direction’ member was bouncing his head to the energetic rhythms of the ‘Brown Munde' song at a party. Instantly, the video went popular on social media platforms.

Louis Tomlinson grooving to beats of Brown Munde

Fans couldn't stop giggling and found it so adorable when they saw Tomlinson in the good party mood, grooving to one of AP Dhillon's greatest hit tracks. Jess Iszatt was the first person who shared this video on Instagram stories. She was the DJ of the Away From Home Festival. She mentioned Tomlinson in the short video clip of him performing at Cirque Le Soir and captioned, “So that’s why I feel so bad today”.

Take a look at the video:

AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, and Shinda Kahlon perform the famous Brown Munde song. Kahlon wrote the lyrics of the song. In the year 2020, the video was officially published. The video of Louis grooving on the tune quickly went across Instagram and onto Twitter. Many admirers quipped that Tomlinson is a real 'Brown Munda' as they were overjoyed.

Some of the users have written, “I'm in love with Brown Munde now, everything has to begin and end with Louis”, while another has commented, “Me listening to brown Munde on repeat now. This song is stuck inside my head”. The third user has said, “him bopping his head to brown Munde is so personal to me and no I won't shut up”. While others commented, “DESI LOUIS WAS PARTYING TO BROWN MUNDE WTF THAT'S MY JAM”, “Louis bopping his head to Brown Munde he is desi confirmed”.

Take a look at some other reactions:

Rumours against Louis Tomlinson

A few days back, there was a rumour that was believed by the fans that Louis and his bandmate from ‘One Direction’, Harry Style have been dating. Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles met on X-Factor and joined One Direction shortly after. In an interview in 2017, Louis Tomlinson actually acknowledged these accusations and disclosed the reality about his connection with his fellow bandmate Harry Styles.

Louis Tomlinson said that the rumours were hurtful to his girlfriend Eleanor and that he has always been very protective of the people he cares about. Louis also said in the interview that the rumours had a negative impact on his friendship with Harry Styles.

