Louisiana Man Finds Traffic Jam 'boring', Jumps Into Alligator-infested Water

In a bizarre incident, a man from Louisiana jumped from a bridge into an alligator-infested river after he found a two-hour-long wait in the traffic a 'little boring'. According to reports, Jimmy Ivan Jennings, a 26-year-old man who got married just a year ago, had been stuck in traffic for more than two hours following a car accident that had taken place on the road earlier that day. It was then Jennings decided to make the trip an 'adventurous one'. Subsequently, the 26-year-old man jumped from the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and took a swim in the river. However, he realised a little too late that his decision already took an ugly turn at the moment his fingertips came off that side.

Jimmy had no idea that he had jumped into an alligator-infested water

He told Daily News that they were bored inside the truck. He looked down at the water, and it didn't seem too far to him. As soon as his fingertips came off the sides of the railing, he thought to himself, 'Oh my god, this was the stupidest idea'. He told that he had no idea that the stream of the river is too strong, and the river is full of deadly alligators. "As I was fully clothed with tight denim jeans, it made swimming a deadly task for me," said Jimmy, adding he was just high on life.

I was praying the entire time: Jimmy

He said that everything was going his way, and he had seen people do it before. The catch here was that he remembered after he jumped that these things happened only in the movies. His mouth busted open as his left arm got injured severely. The current was too strong as he swam to the shore, but after spending half an hour in the river, he got tired. "I started pushing with my right hand. Throughout the adventurous journey, I was praying the entire time," said the survivor.

A bad idea!

Using presence of mind, his friend called the police for help. Till the time he was rescued, he had already spent over three hours in the river filled with alligators. Eventually, Jimmy was rescued after facing a life and death moment in the river. Later, the policemen apprehended him for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. "It was ridiculous to do what I did. But realising it was a bad idea, everything else I did was in pure survival mode," he confessed in front of the policemen.

Netizens congratulate him on getting a new life

The whole incident was shared by Jimmy on the social media platform, where netizens offered congratulations for his new life while others took a dig at what he did. "This was insane. U blessed to be alive. Man, I was scared for u," read a Facebook user. "Seems like this is appropriate at this time. God was truly with you!" wrote the other user. Joseph Haley How much longer was traffic stopped while trying to rescue him and then tow his vehicle? Not a smart statement or act," read a comment.

Image Credit: Jimmy Ivan Jennings/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.