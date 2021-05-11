‘Love It’: Video Of Elderly Couple Dancing On Streets Wins Hearts, Netizens In Awe

In a wholesome video which has surfaced on the internet, an elderly couple can be seen dancing and grooving, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Twitter handle, ‘Fred Schultz’, the dance clip features two people showing off their dance moves on the song ‘Problema’ by ‘Daddy Yankee’. Even the uploader seems impressed by the dancing skills of the couple as he wrote, ‘They still got it’. The video has now gone viral on the internet with netizens all across the social media sharing the wholesome clip.

Elderly couple shows off dance moves

The couple could be seen flaunting their dance moves as they twist and twirl, having a gala time. In the video, the man, who can be seen wearing a floral shirt, tries to please the woman, as he partially bends on his knees. The woman, who is wearing a wine colour dress can be seen enjoying on her own, giving the netizens a good time. Let’s have a look at the video.

They still got it. 😏😜💃🏻🕺 pic.twitter.com/gzv1uo3Ghc — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 7, 2021

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 612K views. "Damn this made me smile so much. I love them. He stole all my moves though", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "We don't stop playing because we get old. We get old because we stop playing. Keep on Dancing". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "that’s how i wanna be when i’m older".

How I’m trying to be in the year 2080 🥵 https://t.co/94XL46PpDe — J🍯 (@OhItsJhonny) May 8, 2021

In another similar incident, an elderly couple in Kolkata won the internet with nostalgia after the couple grooved to the 90s hit romantic single at a local cafe. In a footage shared by the businesswoman Mamta Sharma Das on her Instagram account, a senior citizen husband and a wife danced on the Woh Chali Woh Chali song from the popular Bollywood movie Bombay Vikings. Clad in a sari, the woman was seen shaking a leg with her husband attired in a winter sweater and pants. “Last night HRC Kolkata was something else. The band played 90s indie pop and songs that made me live through my school life,” the woman wrote in the caption of the video, reminiscing the old days. Furthermore, she added, “Nostalgia is deadly, and when the company is great the vibe bifold.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@fred035schultz)

