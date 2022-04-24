'Love What You Do': Harsh Goenka Shares Inspiring Video Of A Dosa Vendor, Netizens React

Extremely active on the microblogging site Twitter, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka mostly shares fun and light-hearted posts. Those who follow him, also know the fact that these feel-good posts are enough to make anybody's day. Also, Twitter has become a platform for everybody to put out their thoughts but some people like Harsh Goenka take this by sharing good thoughts. This time around, he has decided to share a lesson that strikes a chord with the users on the Internet.

In the clip that he shared, a vendor can be seen making dosas, while a person who is making the video was putting up questions for him. The person who was framing the vendor asked the latter about the invitation by Anand Mahindra as the billionaire had also shared a video of the vendor previously. The vendor was so busy with his job that he kept on making dosas while answering all the questions. In the end, the vendor can be seen serving 4-5 dosas that he made with utmost ease, leaving the one making the video amazed. Highlighting this, Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter, "You have to love what you do, to give your best…", he wrote while sharing.

You have to love what you do, to give your best… pic.twitter.com/HRU8Df9TZg — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 24, 2022

The video has garnered 28.3k views since it was posted accompanied by several reactions and retweets. The viewers on Twitter were seen putting out their views on this video as well as the lesson given by the RPG Enterprises chairman. No denying the fact that these days Twitter has become a platform for motivational thoughts and videos. However, the now-viral video will surely win your heart.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has grabbed the attention of many users on the Internet. People were seen expressing their emotions about the video "Absolutely agree and I love your description, it makes the video all the more interesting", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "This is really amazing". The third user said, "Practice makes a man perfect is 100% applicable to this hard-working man; he must be getting fully exhausted at the end of the day".

Image: Twitter/@hvgoenka