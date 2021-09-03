Loyal Dog Waits Patiently For Friend At Bus Stop; Netizens Call It 'unconditional Love'

People on social media often come across adorable videos of dogs. Some videos depict their goofy side while others showcase the heartwarming bond they share with their humans. A video of a similar instance has surfaced on the internet. The clip shows the doggo waiting for his human at the bus stop for his human to return.

Dog waits for his friend at the bus stop

The cute video of the dog has been shared by a Twitter account @hopkinsBRFC21 alongside the caption, "This is just pure love". In the video, the dog can be seen waiting at the bus stop for his human to return. After few moments, a bus arrived at the stop and the dog gets up to meet his friend. As soon as the bus stops, a boy can be seen getting down from the vehicle who seemed excited to see the doggo waiting for him. Both of them, then, can be seen running together. Watch the video here:

This is just pure love 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/lMtDvssNfi — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 2, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 3.6K views and more than 670 Likes. Netizens were delighted to see the heartwarming clip of doggo and the boy. One user commented, "Unconditional love". Another user commented, "Love this". Another netizen commented, "This made me smile Thank you".

In a similar incident, a video of an excited dog meeting his human friend after 10 months has gone viral on the internet. The video is a treat for all dog lovers, they will surely find it heart touching. In the video, the dog named Rave can be seen swiftly walking in the park, without having any idea about what will happen next. While the text on the screen, tells viewers that she had not met his human friend for 10 months. Rave’s friend was sitting right across on the bench and had hidden his face with his hand. In the video, it can be seen that just as Rave passes by the bench where his human pal was sitting, the Doggo stop to sniff the familiar smell, and she continues to sniff the bench until Doggo recognises that it's her friend.

