‘Luckiest’ Paraglider Loses Sunglasses Mid-air, Gets Them Back Miraculously Within Seconds

A hilarious video that has surfaced online shows a Turkish woman losing her sunglasses while paragliding only for them to land back into her lap moments later. According to DailyMail, Tuba Turkseve lost her sunglasses during the tandem flight over the resort village of Oludeniz in the south-western province of Mugla on the Turkish Riviera. She was flying with paragliding instructor Aysenur Katirci when the incident took place. The clip was posted on a YouTube channel named Zenger.

In the footage, Tuba and Aysenur are seen enjoying the flight over the picturesque Turkish Riviera when Tuba’s magnetic clip-on sunglasses suddenly fly off during an acrobatic manoeuver. After the pair finished spiralling, Tuba realised that her sunglasses flew off after which she is seen telling the instructor, when suddenly they dropped into her lap. Stunned by the unexpected miracle, both women then erupt in laughter as they descend slowly towards the golden beaches below.

‘Complete coincidence’

As per reports, the video was filmed back in 2019 but it hit the headlines again when it was shared online last week. Aysenur, who has been working as a professional tandem paraglider pilot since 2015, reportedly said she had never encountered such a “strange incident” before. She added it was a “complete coincidence, a one in a million”. Aysenur also said that it was "very unlikely" that the falling object would meet them at the same point.

Meanwhile, internet users were quite amazed by what happened. While some users called the incident “impressive,” others called Tuba the “luckiest girl of the world”. One user even wrote, “That's insane! How unlikely and awesome that they landed in her lap?!”

