Lucknow Sweet Shop Sells 'Bahubali Gujiya' Weighing 1.5 Kgs, Netizens Say 'very Tasty'

Sweets and snacks are a significant part of all the festivals and in Holi, the festival of colours, Gujiyas are something that people enjoy thoroughly. Gujiyas are a dumpling-like dish that is sweet, made of flour and filled with khoya, dry fruits. The dish comes in several options depending upon the stuffing and to elevate the experience of this traditionally prepared sweet, a shop in Lucknow has added a unique touch to it. A shop named Chhappan Bhog introduced 'Bahubali Gujiya' that weighs around 1.5 kilograms and is 300 millimetres long. From fresh nuts to premium quality saffron, the giant lip-smacking dish has a lot of stuffing inside.

'Bahubali Gujiya'

Chhappan Bhog has shared a short video on their Instagram page that showcased their creation. Shitjit Gupta, marketing head of the Chappan Bhog told news agency ANI that the idea behind bringing this new dish is that they want to introduce something new every year to surprise their customers. Shitjit said that the price of gujiya depends on the ingredients chosen by the customer. According to the marketing head, the sweet is getting a good response from customers. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 700 views and accumulated reactions from netizens. The weight of the gujiya has surprised the netizens. Chhappan Bhog also held a Bahubali Gujiya Challenge and they have shared the video of the same on their Instagram page. In the video, people are seen eating the sweet dish. Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video shared by a food blogger, Amar Sirohi of a street vendor cooking potatoes in hot sand has amazed social media users. The clip that has hit 1,193,323 views till now showed the vendor cooking a delectable dish by sauteing and stirring hot potatoes in sand to add smoky flavour to it. As soon as the blogger shared the video, it became a hit among the netizens who expressed their desire to try their hands on the quirky and unique dish someday.

(Image Credits: Chhappan Bhog Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.