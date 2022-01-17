Lucknow Vendor Makes Chow Mein Golgappa; Netizens Say 'can't Take It Anymore' | Watch

Golgappa is one of the most loved street food in India. It is served with a stuffing of potato, chickpeas and tamarind water or sweet chutney. Chow mein is also a popular dish in the country. However, a vendor in Lucknow has added his own touch to the snack by adding a topping of chow mein on golgappas. The video of a man making chow mein golgappa has gone viral on social media and it has captured the attention of netizens.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the account that goes by the name, radiokarohan. In the short video, the man who is being referred to as chef Kandi first makes the golgappa with the filling of potato and other ingredients. He then added a topping of chow mein over the golgappa and poured some sweet chutney over it. The vendor further added yoghurt, tutti-fruity, coriander and grated coconut. He served the chow mein golgappa by adding red and green chutney to the plate.

Watch the video here:

Netizens call chow mein golgappa 'traumatic'

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 2,300 likes. The unusual combination of chow mein and golgappa has attracted the attention of netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Bhai ye jeher banane ka course kara tha kya. (Bro, was he undertaking a coruse on making poison)" Another user commented, "chow mein boycott suru. (Star of boycotting chow mein)" Another netizen wrote, "aise jyatti na karo...woh PANI...PURI hai. (Don't do this. It's a pani puri)"

Take a look at some more reactions:

Making spicy flavoured Toblerone Lassi

In another fusion dish, a culinary blogger with the handle, @chillipeppercooks, shared a video of his take on the classic lassi on Instagram. In the video, he mixed a glass of whole milk, curd with a tablespoon of milk powder in the video. Next, he added a honey-coated Thai pepper chilli that has been de-seeded. After that, he chopped Toblerone chocolate and blends it. He combined the ingredients to create a creamy Toblerone Lassi with a spicy flavour.

Watch the video here:

