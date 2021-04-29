'Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President': Biden's Historic Speech Gives Netizens 'goosebumps'

The internet celebrated the historic moment in the United States when President Joe Biden on April 28 said, “Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President” while delivering his maiden speech to the joint session of the congress. While Biden’s remarks received roaring applause in the Congress itself, the celebration of the momentous words is still being marked on social media. From noting that it took over two centuries for a US President to say those “pleasant words”, others said that it was the “only” moment that mattered in the entire session.

The two iconic women, who stood behind Joe Biden on April 28 were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice-President Kamala Harris. Noting the significance of the same, the US President said, “No President has ever said those words from this podium...And it's about time” before turning to Harris and Pelosi and joined the chamber’s applaud for both the women. US FirstLady Jill Biden and the nation’s first Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also joined the honouring. In the aftermath, internet users also said that the “amazing” image of both Harris and Pelosi standing next to each other gave them “goosebumps” but in a pleasant way.

America's democracy 'is rising anew'

In his first address to a joint Congressional session on Wednesday (local time), US President Joe Biden declared that “America is rising anew” and called for an expansion of federal programs to boost the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. “I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. “Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

“America is ready for takeoff. We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: There is no quit in America,” Biden said further before adding, “I have never been more confident or more optimistic about America. We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy — of pandemic and pain — and ‘We the People’ did not flinch.”

