'Made My Day': Rare Books Worth Over $3.3 Million Stolen By Burglars Returned To Owners

Hundreds of internationally important and “irreplaceable” books worth over $3.3 million that were stolen in a heist by abseiling burglars have been returned to their rightful owners. The Metropolitan Police, UK, announced the successful conclusion on November 10 of a near four-year operation investigating the ‘Mission Impossible-style’ theft of books that included rare works by Sir Issac Newton, Galileo and the 18th-century Spanish painter Francisco de Goya. According to t the press release, more than 240 books that were stolen have now been returned to their owners.

DI Andy Durham, who led the investigation, said that seeing the reaction of each victim on being reunited with their books had been an emotional experience. He added that one man, Alessandro Bisello, was so happy that his reaction and joy “made my day”.

DI Andy Durham said: “It was lovely to see the joy of each victim being reunited with these irreplaceable books."https://t.co/qtUvB2nUgt — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 10, 2020

According to the press note, the books were stolen from a warehouse in west London in January 2017, where they were being stored on the way to a book fair in the US. The ‘Mission impossible’ gang had cut holes in the roof before abseiling down to avoid sensors that would have set off alarms. Over five hours, they winched their haul up in 16 large bags and the books were then smuggled to Romania by organised criminals.

The books were tracked down to Neamt, in north-east Romania, where they were discovered stacked in neatly wrapped packages in a concrete pit. The Met police said that 83 of books has some damage, mainly caused by water and mould owing to being hidden underground. The emotional return of the 240 books, to four of the five victims, took place in Bucharest last month, the police informed.

‘A very happy ending’

Further, the Met officers had worked for over three years, in conjunction with officers from the Romanian National Police acting under the direct guidance of DIICOT and Italian Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, supported by Europol and Eurojust, on the international operation to recover the books and bring the offenders to justice. The Met police said that the men, twelve in total, were jailed at Kingston Crown Court in early October for the commission of burglaries at commercial premises across the United Kingdom.

One of the victims, Natalina Bado, from Italy, said, “The experience of returning the books was very positive and exciting. Reviewing and touching our books three years and nine months after the theft was a profound joy”.

Another victim, Alessandro Riquier, expressed his gratitude to the agencies involved in the case and said, “After three-and-a-half years, finally this terrible story has a very happy ending. I went to Bucharest full of hope but also a little bit scared about the damaged books. I was very excited and it was a great joy to handle my books again and to see that apart from one missing, and four books with variable damage, all the books were in good condition”.

