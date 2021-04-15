'Made My Son’s Week': UK Shopper Orders A Bag Or Apples, Receives IPhone As 'surprise'

An online shopping promotion turned boon for a 50 year old British resident who received an iPhone along with a bag of apples. As reported by Mirror.UK, Nick James a resident of Twickenham ordered a bag of apples from a local Tesco store. However, to his surprise, he received a brand new Apple iPhone SE along with his fruits as a part of the store’s special giveaway offer.

Speaking to Mirror later, he reckoned that when he showed up at the store to get his order, he was told that there was a “surprise” in his bag. Upon unloading his click and collect order, he was left flabbergasted as what he found was a brand new Apple phone in his bag. Talking about the whole episode later, James said that at first, he deemed it to be an Easter Egg or something adding that he was a bit shocked to say at least. Later, it was revealed that he was bestowed with the gadget as a apart of Tesco Mobile’s super substitute promotion this week. As a part of the offer, the retail store is giving away free Apple iPhones, AirPods and Samsung devices to its customers.

“A big thanks this week to Tesco and Tesco Mobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently, we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my son’s week!,” James said in a statement.

Apple table

However, not everybody is as lucky as James. Last month, a teenager from Thailand thought that he had bagged an amazing deal when he saw an ad for a cheap iPhone. However, what happened after, left him in complete shock. On being delivered, the product turned out to be a coffee table that was shaped like an Apple iPhone. The teenager took to his official Facebook handle and shared images of the package that he received. The teenager was shocked at the size of the package when it arrived; it was almost his height. The images which have been posted show a white coloured table that actually looks like a huge replica of the front of the iPhone 8.

Image Credits: Pixabay