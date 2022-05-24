Madhya Pradesh: Beggar Buys A Moped Worth Rs 90K For Wife In Chhindwara

In a heartwarming gesture of love, a beggar from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has purchased a moped worth Rs 90,000 and gifted it to his wife. Notably, he bought the gift after saving money for around 4 years.

The beggar identified as Santosh Kumar Sahu is physically disabled and cannot move his legs. He is totally dependent on begging for his livelihood and used to beg for alms along with his wife, Munni Sahu. However, due to his physical state, Sahu used to sit on a tricycle while his wife used to push the tricycle forward.

This caused several difficulties for the couple as they faced a lot of trouble due to the bad roads as well as the weather conditions making it difficult for them to travel. Also, his wife used to fall ill and suffer from backache due to constant pressure on her body. Seeing his wife's suffering, Sahu decided to buy a moped for her as a gift. This would not only ease a lot of troubles for the couple to travel but would also cause let challenges to his wife.

#WATCH A beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu buys a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife Munni in Chhindwara, MP



Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore, he says. pic.twitter.com/a72vKheSAB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 24, 2022

Speaking about the same, the beggar told ANI that he collected the money by saving over a period of four years. Initially, it was not easy to collect such a huge amount of money as they hardly used to earn about Rs 300-400 per day by begging at different places including bus stands, temples, and mosques. "Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore", he further said.

After struggling for years and saving vigorously, he finally managed to purchase it in cash. Now the couple can go out together on the same moped.

The video has now gone viral on the Internet and has been hailed and appreciated by many.

Chhindawara beggar goes digital

In another unique incident from the same district, a beggar identified as Hemant Suryavanshi was seen begging with the help of digital technology. Notably, at a time when people usually shoo away beggars due to insufficient change, this beggar adopted a unique method where he used to hang a barcode on his neck so that people can easily scan and pay.

(Image: ANI)