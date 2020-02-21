Madhya Pradesh: Family Of Bears Frequently Visit Hermit's Hut To Listen To Him Sing

A pair of wild bears along with their two cubs are reportedly frequent visitors to a hermit Sitaram's home to listen to him sing bhajans. According to local media reports, the family of bear are completely swayed by the bhajans as they have lent a new meaning to spirituality in the wild of Shahdol district. The 65-year-old hermit, years back, built a hut in the Rajmada forest area of the district and now the bear family visits his home frequently.

According to reports, whenever Sitaram sings bhajans and plays the harp after offering puja, the wild beasts walk down to his residence. Instead of attacking the sadhu, the family of bears peacefully sit down near the Son river from nearby Jaitpur jungles and listen to the hermit sing bhajans. While speaking to the local media outlet, Sitaram said that the animals then consume the prasad which he gives them and then retreat back into the jungles.

'Absolutely wonderful'

Sitaram further added that it was eight years ago when he was singing bhajans and he felt a presence around him. He further added, “As I opened my eyes, I saw a bear couple in pin-drop silence listening to my bhajans”. He also told the media outlet that initially he was frightened, but later when he offered the bears prasad, they ate it with delight and returned to the jungle.

He added, “Now they frequently sit outside my hut which they do not enter. Of late, they have started bringing their two offsprings along. I have named the bear Lala and his partner Lalli and their cubs Chunnu and Munnu.”

Sitaram also said that he has developed a deep bond with the family of bears and now he only calls them by names. He said that the bears now know who he is addressing as well. They often hang around the hermit's hut.

Jaitpur Forest Range Officer Saleem Khan has also witnessed the bonhomie between Sitaram and the bears. Khan said, “It is absolutely a wonderful sight to watch them in the spiritual realm in the wild.”

