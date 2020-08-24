Video Of This MAGA Couple's Proposal Has Left Twitterati Amused; Watch

Recently, a video of a guy proposing his girlfriend with a unique twist has been making rounds on the internet. After watching the video, netizens are left in splits as they could not stop gushing over how hilarious the video is. This video is sure to leave you in splits too.

The video is a version of the original viral video which was uploaded by Twitter handle named 'shycsmith', in which one can see a man going down on his knee to propose his loved one. The video starts off by the two getting drenched in the rain and soon the guy pulls out the ring from his pocket and goes down on his knee to propose her. After seeing him do this, the girl was left stumped and could not believe it. She then breaks into tears and says yes to him. He then puts on the ring on her and shows it to her camera. And the ring has Donald Trump’s name on it along with the year 2020

The duo then changed into a red hoodie that reads, “Keep America Great along with a cap and a trump flag. By the looks of the video, the duo was President Donald Trump's supporters and went all out to support him with this quirky video. The user also wrote, My jaw dropped at the end”. Watch the video below.

Netizens react

After watching this video, fans could not stop gushing over how hilarious this video was. They went all out to comment on all things fun and were left in splits. The video garnered over 2.5M views along with 14.8K retweets and comments and 32.9K likes. One of the users wrote, “omg, this is hilarious. Can’t stop laughing”. While the other one wrote, “why??? Why is this so damn funny? Literally cried laughing”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Twitter is known to be one of the best platforms to share hilarious and witty memes. And often, POTUS Donald Trump becomes the central figure of a brilliantly hilarious viral Twitter video. Netizens on the platform are often left in splits as they cannot stop laughing. Earlier to this video, a man pretended to 'comb' Donald Trump's hair through a TV screen and the video was taken by a storm. The viral video had garnered over 53k likes and 24k retweets. In the video, a man is 'blowdrying' and 'combining' Donald Trump's hair through a TV screen. The funniest part is that on TV Donald Trump's hair actually blows in the wind.

(Caption courtesy: shycsmith Twitter)

