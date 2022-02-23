Instant noodle Maggi has often been one of the go-to foods for people of all age groups. Some people enjoy putting their own touch to basic flavour to create a new fusion dish, while, others do not like experimenting with its original taste. Some people like it soupy while others like the instant noodle with vegetables or egg.

Similarly, Panipuri is one of the most loved street foods in India which is served with a stuffing of potato, tamarind water or sweet chutney. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a person coming up with a unique recipe of Maggi and Panipuri.

The video has been shared by a Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala alongside the caption, "Dealing mid week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too. (sic)" In the video, the person, instead of adding potato, uses Maggi as a stuffing in the golgappa. The person then adds chutney to the Panipuri. Watch the video here:

Dealing mid week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/qrWJ7IsQkM — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 23, 2022

Netizens quip 'Murder to panipuri'

Since being shared on the microblogging site, the video has gathered over 57K views and several reactions. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who reacted to the unique recipe of Maggi Panipuri. One user commented, "Why would you do that?" Another user commented, "I once accidentally ordered chowmin samosa. Had to separate the two. I ate the samosa and my son got chowmin. (sic)" Another social media user wrote, "pani puri is crying so am I. (sic)" Another netizen commented, "Murder to pani puri." A fifth user wrote, "This a war crime." Check out some user reactions:

Not much problem with maggie in the puri but when paani...🥴🤢 — अकल Ball (@ananditgaurav) February 23, 2022

Accha khaasa din jaa raha tha..ye kya dikha diya yaar — Kr@ti (@krati_yadav23) February 23, 2022

My day just got worse 🤦‍♀️ — L - #MoneyTalkWithL (@LarissaFernand) February 23, 2022

Iss mein choc sauce dalo... Aur maza ayega — 🦀 (@granny_1857) February 23, 2022

Why would you do that 😕 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 23, 2022

Why spoil Panipuri? It’s not Noodlepuri! — IMA (@IMA_Indian) February 23, 2022

This a war crime — DS (@Kingslyer11) February 23, 2022

Murder to pani puri 👿 — Season Lady (@saisonfemme) February 23, 2022

Ice Cream Roll made with Maggi

Earlier this month, a video was uploaded on Instagram which showed how the cooked Maggi was transformed into an Ice cream roll. The video starts by showing an ice cream maker who takes a spoon full of Maggi and adds cream to it. The person then chops it into small pieces and mixes it well. After mixing it thoroughly, the person starts making small rolls from the ice cream sheet he made.

He then places four small rolls on a plate which he decorates with chocolate syrup and colourful sprinkles. The video was shared on the Instagram page of “The Great Indian Foodie” with the caption, “Ye maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho ra hai maa.”

(Image: @MFuturewala/Twitter)