Maharashtra Needs 'emergency Permission' To Vaccinate Every Willing Person: Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra raised his concern over rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. He suggested that the state needs emergency permission to vaccinate everybody who wants to take the jab. He in his tweet added that Maharashtra is the 'nerve centre' of country's economic activity.

Anand Mahindra suggests faster vaccination

Anand Mahindra tweeted that Maharashtra is reporting new COVID-19 cases daily. The state is the centre of the country's economic activity and more lockdown will be debilitating. He said that Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate everyone who willingly wants to take the jab and there should be no shortage of vaccine. He in his tweet tagged the Prime Minister's Office and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Anand Mahindra in his second tweet responded to a comment that he agreed that aggressive testing needs to be done. He added that the state needs to 'speed up the vaccination' to avoid second, third and fourth waves. Anand Mahindra's tweet comes after Maharashtra is seeing the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19.

I agree. But if we don’t speed up the vaccination rate we will suffer second, third and fourth waves. https://t.co/sQMYgqEJhz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 15, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Continuing its surge of COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1712 new cases and 4 deaths. WIth 1063 recoveries, the city's cured tally rises to 3,18,642. Currently, Mumbai has 3,45,659 cases of which 14,582 are active and 11,535 fatalities. As COVID surges around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidelines capping cinemas & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social, political and religious gatherings, only 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, the Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions.