Maharashtra: Proud Auto Driver Shares Son's Marksheet With Passenger; 'brilliant Brain'

Parents can go up to any lengths just to give their children a comfortable and secure life. They are the ones who face all the hustle while sacrificing their own dreams to just see their children in the best place.

In a recent viral news that has been doing rounds on the internet, a LinkedIn user took to the website to share a picture of a mark sheet. Vikas Arora shared a photograph that showed the mark sheet of an autorickshaw driver's son. "Today while traveling in a local Auto in Akola Maharashtra, the auto driver shared his son Marksheet with us out of sheer joy .... see the marks .....he is a brilliant brain. The father was feeling so proud sharing the achievement of his Son," wrote the LinkedIn user.

The image showed that the autorickshaw driver's son had scored a total of 592 marks out of 600 marks in class 12th. Parents always wish that their children reach the heights and any parent would be on cloud nine after hearing about their child's victory. The socio-economic background of an autorickshaw driver and the hurdles he must have faced to educate his child, make this victory even sweeter.

Netizens say, 'Happy for his father'

The trending news has prompted many to express their views. The viral post has garnered around 57K reactions and several comments. After the driver shared the good news with passengers making this news more heartwarming. A user wrote, "Congratulations to that guy, Please let me know if he needs support for higher education". The second user wrote, "Unfortunate part is the result shows as PASS. It should have been something more like excellent". The third user spelled, "Nice of you to have taken the picture and shared this news and I can imagine your joy of sharing the joy of the proud father there".

Image: LinkedIn/@Vivek Arora