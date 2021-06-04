Mahindra Tractor Makes ‘appearance’ In Oscar-winning Film; Business Tycoon Reacts

The appearance of Indian headquartered automotive Mahindra & Mahindra’s tractor in an Oscar-winning movie has created a stir on the internet after the Joint Secretary of Europe-West shared the still from the movie acknowledging how the Indian brands have expanded their presence on the world stage.

“It gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of Mahindra tractor from a recent Oscar-winning international film,” Sandeep Chakravorty wrote sharing the image. Further, he asked the audience to guess the name of the movie that featured the Mahindra truck, adding that it was a quiz that was ‘ungoogleable’. “The name of the film is?” Joint Secretary (Europe West) asked.

#UngoogleableQuiz - it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of a @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar winning international film. The name of the film is?@Brands_India pic.twitter.com/OqG7XIFl4k — Sandeep Chakravorty (@sandiplomat) June 2, 2021

Many guessed the name of the movie correctly as the Korean film Minari., directed by Lee Isaac Chung. The film is based on immigrants, and the plot revolves around the Yi family, who moves from South Korea to an Arkansas farm for a fresh start to their lives. With Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung as the cast, the film bagged six Oscar nominations including Best Picture. The lead actress Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actor to win the Academy Award.

I rewinded that scene 3 times to see that mahindra name clearly.

Korean movie Minari — Monica Sharma (@monica13031992) June 3, 2021

me too i rewinded 2 times to confirm 😅 — 🇮🇳 Ms Gupta (@Humsabbhartiya) June 3, 2021

It was indeed great to see #Mahindra tractor in the Korean Movie, #Minari — Debasmita (@DebasmitaRoyCh) June 2, 2021

Good one Sandeep. Proud moment for all at Mahindra — Rahul Sharma (@rahuls67) June 3, 2021

Minari. Saw that few days back. This image while scrolling my twitter feeds made me stop and wondered if there is a story about Minari being told here. :) — Kabir (@NoirKabir) June 3, 2021

Oh. I will watch that movie. Regards — Vishnudas Chapke (@vishnuchapke) June 3, 2021

Minari — Mandeep K. Prosad (@MandeepProsad) June 3, 2021

'Board member' informed Mahindra

Responding to Siddhartha Basu's post, business tycoon Anand Mahindra said that he learned about the Mahindra truck’s appearance when a board member who lives in the US messaged him “ecstatically”. Further, he informed that the company did export the domestically manufactured Mahindra trucks to the United States in the 80s but the models were much older than what was choreographed in the film.

“If we had placed the product we would have been more accurate,” the business tycoon added. The Oscar-winning movie Minari which featured Mahindra truck was produced by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and distributed by A24. The film had also won Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury last year.

I like the phrase ‘happy happenstance’ @babubasu ! I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically. We did export tractors to the U.S in the 80’s but earlier models than this. If we had placed the product we would have been more accurate! https://t.co/xAg4EDoen0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.