Mahindra Vehicle Crashes Into TN Transport Bus; Anand Mahindra Reacts As Video Surfaces

Anand Mahindra shared a video of his company manufactured SUV, known for its resilience when it comes to the safety of the passengers travelling in the car.

Ajeet Kumar
Mahindra

Business magnate Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, has once again got the attention of netizens by commenting a video related to a Mahindra car. In his latest tweet, he shared a video of his company manufactured SUV, known for its resilience when it comes to the safety of the passengers travelling in the car. As per the video, a Mahindra XUV700 crashed into a Tamil Nadu transport bus. Fortunately, all the passengers who were travelling in the white coloured SUV were reportedly safe due to the impressive build quality of the car.

Notably, the newly launched Mahindra XUV700 is the first SUV in its segment to score the coveted 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. According to a report by Godigit.com, there are several cars in the Indian market that are rated 5-star by the NCAP, namely: Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Tata Altroz.  "Mahindra XUV700 crashes into Tamil Nadu transport bus. Thanks to the 5  build quality which kept the passengers safe without damaging the passenger cabin. You've done a great job with the #XUV700 @anandmahindra @MahindraXUV700," an automobile-based Twitter account, MotoWagon, posted on Tuesday.
Relying on the tweet, the business tycoon, said: "First, I’m grateful that the passengers were unhurt. Safety is the predominant design objective in all our vehicles. This news item reinforces that philosophy. I’m grateful to our team for walking the talk in their designs and I hope this inspires them to rise even further."

Have a look at how another Mahindra manufactured SUV that wades through water-logged roads

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Anand Mahindra took to the innovative way to promote his SUVs on social media platforms. In a similar way, Anand shared a video of his company manufactured SUV, known for its resilience when it comes to bad roads, Mahindra Bolero, in which he bolstered his company by tweeting a video. The video starts with the SUV Bolero wading through water as high as the bonnet in the flooded streets of Rajkot in Gujarat. In the 30-second video short clip, a Bolero deputed in Rajkot Police duty can be seen wading through the water where no other cars are seen on the road.

