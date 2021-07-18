Make-up Artist Creates Bizarre Optical Illusion On Her Face With Cosmetics; Watch

Makeup tutorials have been gaining immense popularity recently on the internet. While some of these looks are simple, others might be extremely inventive. A make-up artist's video, for example, shows dozens of faces with painted eyes, lips, and noses! Many people found themselves in an unpleasant situation while watching the movie as it grew in popularity.

In a video demonstrating an optical illusion, the woman is seen applying lipstick to the lips painted on her eyelids. Many people online were shocked when he followed it up with a smile and flaunted the look on camera. Following Rex Chapman's sharing of the video, it gained a lot of attention online.

Makeup looks inspired by sleep paralysis

This masterpiece is the work of Mimi Choi, a Vancouver-based professional make-up artist known for her distinctive artistic technique in which her face serves as her canvas. Mimi Choi is a well-known Instagram makeup artist who is recognized for her bizarre makeup looks. The artist creates optical illusions with cosmetics inspired by animals, cuisine, and more. Choi's appearances are frequently inspired by visions she sees while suffering from sleep paralysis, and transforming the pictures into art helps her cope with her nightmares.

And, contrary to popular belief, it is not the result of being "high," but rather the outcome of eight-hour labour of love.

She did admit, though, that this sight made her dizzy as well. “I slept 3 times with my bald cap and illusion on because I got really dizzy and nauseous from painting the side of my head lol,” she posted on Instagram. “I wanted to recreate my old multiple-feature illusions from 2015-2016 to see how much I’ve evolved,” she stated.

The social media sensation has gone viral multiple times, renowned for her complex face painting and fascinating optical illusion.

All of the images are real even though they appear to be photoshopped. She continued to add that she aims to create unusual makeup looks that have shock value and those that can come across as unexpected for people in general.

