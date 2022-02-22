'Makes My Heart Melt': Dog Reunites With Owner After 12 Yrs In US; Netizens Get Emotional

Losing a pet is heartbreaking for every owner, however, people get overwhelmed when the lost pet returns to you. This is what happened to a woman in California whose pet dog had been missing for the past 12 years. The video of the emotional reunion was posted on Facebook. In the post, the San Joaquin County Sherriff's Office revealed that they had received a call on February 10, 2022, about a stray dog that had been dropped off on a rural property just outside Stockton, California. According to the Sheriff's Office, the caller had mentioned that the dog appeared unwell as well as old.

Dog went missing in 2010

ASO Levin scanned the dog for a tracking whip and he got to know that the dog named Zoey was reported to be missing from Lafayette, California in 2010. As the doggo had been missing for a long time, the microchip company had listed her as "deceased" in their records.

The police contacted the owners of Zoey who even though now live in Benecia, however, they were having the same mobile number. The officials met the dog's human Michelle in Rio Vista where she was reunited with her pet Zoey. In the video, the owner of the dog expressed her excitement to have her pet back. The San Joaquin County Sherriff's Office shared a video on Facebook describing the reunion of doggo with the human.

Take a look at the post:

Netizens praise officials for reuniting pet with human

The heartwarming reunion story of the dog and her human has grabbed the attention of netizens who expressed their views in the comments section. Since being shared on Facebook, the video has garnered over 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One user commented, "Wonderful story Thankful for the people who called in to report finding that poor dog instead of ignoring it and to the officer for taking the steps to find the owners. Prayers to Zoey and her original owners." Another user wrote, "Microchips work! Great story and great job! We always tell people to think LOST not Dumped!" Another user wrote, "So happy they got reunited. Makes my heart melt. Thank you San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and to the person that made that call."

Image: SanJoaquinCountySheriff'sOffice