Makeup Artist Transforms Into Kapil Dev After Film '83' Release; Netizens Laud Her skills

There's no denying the fact that social media is flooded with entertaining videos that can hook users for hours, and in today's long list of entertainment is the inclusion of a video created by makeup artist Dikshita who transforms herself into the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. The video is creating a buzz on social media because recently a movie has also been launched showing the victory of Team India in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

In 1983, Kapil Dev, the then captain of Indian cricket, led his team to secure a massive victory and win the Cricket World Cup by defeating the West Indies team. The movie showing the historic win of India at Lord's Cricket Stadium in London has recently been released under the title 83. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Makeup artist transforms herself into Kapil Dev; Netizens go gaga over her skills | WATCH

The video shared by Dikshita on the official page of her Instagram shows herself in the frame with a no-makeup look, and then she appears in the frame transformed fully into Kapil Dev's look. In her latest post, the make-up artist explains that she was inspired by the film 83 and especially Kapil Dev's character, which led her to transform herself through makeup into the former captain of the Indian cricket team. The video also carries a captain that reads, "Makeup transformation into @therealkapildev. Totally dedicated to the legend Kapil Dev and the whole team of 83. (...) I got goosebumps after watching this movie."

Netizens were quite amused to watch Dikshita's makeup skills. Since the video was uploaded on Instagram it accumulated more than thousands of likes along with a flood of comments and views. Users who came across the video could resist themselves from posting a comment or liking the post. One Instagram user wrote, "Unbelievable". Another person expressed, "I can already see an upcoming legend India will witness". A third person said, "Girl you are rocking".

However, this is not the first time the makeup artist has tricked netizens with her makeup skills. In her previous post, she had transformed herself into Shah Rukh Khan. In another video, she transformed her face with make-up and looked similar to Bollywood actor Kajol.

(Image: Instagram/@stuck.in.a.paradise)