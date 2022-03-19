Malaysia: Pregnant Wife Gifts Husband A Lamborghini As Reward For Sleepless Nights Ahead

In an overwhelming gesture, as it can be said, a pregnant woman in Malaysia has gifted her husband a Lamborghini worth 2 million RM translating to Rs 3.63 crore as a token of appreciation ahead of her delivery. 19-year-old Anes Ayuni Osma who is a Malaysian cosmetic guru is due to give birth to her first child with husband Weldan Zulkefli. In a video shared on her Tiktok handle, the expecting mother surprises her husband as a reward for him considering the countless days and nights he would endure without sleep once she gives birth and goes into her confinement period which will last for 100 days.

According to the video, she gifted a Lamborghini Huracan Evo to her husband. In the video, she can be seen taking her blindfolded husband blindfolded into the car showroom to gift her the luxury car. Moments later, after realizing the situation, her husband was in tears of joy after watching the turquoise coloured car with a giant red bow on it. He also hugged her for the gift and thanked her.

The couple plans to move to the mother's parents' house during confinement

Notably, Ayuni and Zulkefli got married in March 2021 and are likely to welcome their first child in late March. Following her delivery, the mother will enter a 100-day confinement period. As per her family's tradition, women are supposed to observe a 100-day confinement period after the birth of their child. This will not only limit her movements to avoid any postpartum complications but will also help in rebalancing hormones. It is thus the time when the father will have to take all the responsibilities of the child.

Speaking to a Malaysian news outlet mStar, Ayuni who plans to stay at her parent's home during the confinement period said she gifted her husband as she wants him to be by her side throughout the journey.

"I am expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there’s a huge possibility I will be having a Cesarean birth. Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband", she added.

Image: Tiktok/@Ayunieso