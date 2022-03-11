Maldivian Scientist Discovers New Species Of 'rainbow-coloured' Fish In Coral Reefs

While there is no end to mother nature's beautiful creations, every passing day, scientists and researchers come up with a new discovery broadening new horizons to the planet. In this concern, scientists have discovered a new species of fish hiding in the coral reefs of the Maldives, apparently known as the "Twilight Zone" far beneath the waves off the coast.

The magnificent looking rainbow-coloured fish, which has been identified from the Rose-Veiled Fairy Wrasse species, is a mix of colours, especially with a hue of pink. The wrasses, which is a family of marine fish are mostly bright coloured and usually inhabit the tropical and subtropical waters of the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans.

Meanwhile, the rainbow-coloured fish has been named Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, based on its bright pink hue. The name has been inspired by the pink rose, which is also the national flower of Maldives. Also, 'Finifenmaa' means rose in the local Maldivian lingo, Dhivehi.

Check the fish here:

Notably, as hundreds of species thrive in the water near the archipelago region, the Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa is the first to be recognized by a Maldivian scientist, Ahmed Najeeb, and concerning the same, a study has been published on Tuesday in the journal, ZooKeys.

Study on a new species of rainbow-coloured fish

Published by the scientists of the California Academy of Sciences in collaboration with the University of Sydney, the Maldives Marine Research Institute (MMRI), and the Field Museum, the discovery is a part of the Academy's 'Hope for Reefs' initiative aimed at better understanding and protecting coral reefs around the world.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian researcher Ahmed Najeeb, who is the study co-author and a biologist at the Maldives Marine Research Institute, said, “It has always been foreign scientists who have described species found in the Maldives, even those that are endemic, without much involvement from local scientists. This time, it is different and getting to be part of something for the first time has been really exciting, especially having the opportunity to work alongside top ichthyologists on such an elegant and beautiful species,”

However, the fish was for the first time discovered in the 1990s but was presumed to be the adult version of Cirrhilabrus rubrusquamis species. And now the recent study gave a fresh look into the fish proving that this species had not been registered before.

The lead author of the study and a doctoral student at the University of Sydney, Yi-Kai Tea, who also shared the images of the fish on his Instagram handle, stated, “What we previously thought was one widespread species of fish, is actually two different species, each with a potentially much more restricted distribution. This exemplifies why describing new species, and taxonomy, in general, is important for conservation and biodiversity management."

Image: Instagram/@KaiTheFishGuy