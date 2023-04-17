Mammootty's Doppelganger Baffles Netizens, Photos Of Agent Star With Look-alike Go Viral

Malayalam star Mammootty recently made waves on the internet, but not for something he did. Social media users came across a look alike of him, who has now gone viral. The pictures of the man who has a striking resemblance to the actor, surfaced online and made fans take a breath and notice. Mammmootty's doppelganger is Ashkkar Soudan, who is also an actor.

Akshar has recently signed a film titled DNA. Sauda is Ashkkar's mother, while Abdul Kareem Thalayolaparambu is his father. His two siblings are Roza and Aslam. Ashkar is married and is a father to two kids. Ashkkar went viral after he shared a picture with Mammootty, who announced that DNA has gone on the floors. Netizens could not help but notice how similar they looked in the image.

Who is Mammootty’s doppelganger?

Mammootty’s doppelganger is in fact his nephew. Ashkkar went on to take blessings from his uncle before he began shooting for his upcoming film, DNA. The actor shared a picture with Mammootty on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The shooting of the film, where I will be the hero after taking blessings from my 'uncle' is starting today. Everyone's prayers and blessings should be there. Thank god @mammootty.”

Mammootty’s upcoming films

Mammootty recently featured in Nanpakal Nerathy Mayakkam, Rorschach, Bheeshma Parvam, Christopher, One, Agent, The Great Father and CBI 5. He is the father of pan-India star Dulquer Salmaan. On the work front, Mammootty will be seen in Roby Vargherse Raj’s Kannur Squad next. A new poster of the investigative thriller was unveiled recently on social media.

Made under the actor’s banner Mammootty Kampany, the film is written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj. Talking about the film, Mammootty had earlier said in an interview, “Kannur Squad revolves around a squad who specialise in catching culprits. There is a squad called Kannur Squad under Kannur SP even now.“ He had also confirmed playing the role of an ASI in the film. He will also play a role in Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent, releasing on April 28.