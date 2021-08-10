Man Accidentally Drinks Candle Wax At Midnight After Mistaking It For Water; Netizens Awed

In a bizarre incident, a man accidentally drank the candle wax after mistaking it for water in the middle of the night. The man who took to Reddit to share the ordeal said he was left with wax coating his teeth and the roof of his mouth. The man said he was very thirsty when he woke at midnight and reached his nightstand to have a glass of water. He grabbed the first thing that came on his hand took a sip out of it. The man termed the incident ‘strange’ as he used to keep water on the floor next to his bed.

Story of 'man drinks candle wax' goes viral

The man said he didn't realize it until he had a mouthful of warm sweet rosemary vanilla candle wax. Subsequently, he spits on the floor before it coated his teeth and the roof of his mouth. The story that he shared on Reddit went viral like a wildfire on the social media platform. "This was one of the strangest things I've experienced but I can't help and laugh at how ridiculous it was. I woke up very groggy and very thirsty in the middle of the night, in the darkness, I just reached to my nightstand to feel for my water (which is weird because I keep my water on my floor next to my bed) so I grabbed the first-round thing I could find and it just so happened to be a candle on the warmer," wrote the man who had a horrific experience.

Netizens react to the incident

"I didn't realize it until I had a mouthful of warm sweet rosemary vanilla candle wax. I spit it out but not before it coated my teeth and the roof of my mouth. Scraping all that off was annoying." "I don't know exactly what was going through my mind but I just wish I could've seen myself drinking the candle wax because I still don't understand it. I know it's not that big of a "f**k up" but it was still dumb!" added the post. However, some users laughed at the thirsty man, and wrote, "Damn you waterproofed your mouth. You’ll be able to drink so much faster without all that drag." Another user wrote, "Now you can become feared at the local chilli cook-off.”

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

