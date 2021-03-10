Man Animates Pictures Of His Grandparents Using App; Watch How His Parents Get Emotional

A heartwarming video that has surfaced on the internet shows the reaction of a man’s parents who became emotional on watching life-like animated version of their parents. Uploaded on Reddit by a username ‘MadeMeSmile’, the video has now gone viral, making netizens emotional and bringing a smile on their faces.

“This guy used an app that animates pictures and shows his parents their parents”, read the caption of the video.

Life-like animated versions

The 23-second video begins with a shot of an animated image on the boy’s phone. Further into the video, the boy shows the image to his father who gets completely shocked. “Oh my god, How you did that?’, the old man asks his son. He further folds his hand, paying respect to his father. As the video progresses, the boy shows his mother an animated life-like image of her mother. The old woman gets extremely emotional and starts crying, melting the hearts of netizens. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has been upvoted 96 per cent times. "I’ve been grumbling about how everything makes me cry lately. This also made me cry, but I’m not even mad this time. Worth it", wrote the Reddit user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "It’s ok man. We need to live in a world that crying is ok and we all cry. If you need to talk, I’m here man. Be safe and stay happy". Talking about the mother's reaction, one Reddit user wrote, "The mothers reaction was very heartwarming. Like she was meeting her parents again".

