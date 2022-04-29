Last Updated:

Man Asks Kids To 'Invent A New Olympic Sport', Their Answers Leave Netizens In Splits

A man asked a group of kids about which sport they would want the Olympics to include and their unique answers have left the internet in splits.

Kids are inquisitive and even have unique ideas when it comes to their all-time favorite thing, which is playing. Their presence of mind can beat any quality content made for television or for viewing on a streaming platform. As of now, a teacher asked the kids in kindergarten about what sporting events would they like to include in the Olympics and the answers were mind-blowing. These answers that had ideas for multi-sport events can surely beat the most streaming show on Netflix- 'Squid Games'. 

A piece of viral news doing rounds on the Internet after Twitter user George Pointon, who loves to post about children’s imaginations on the platform, recently asked a group of children aged six, what innovative games they would like to see to be a part of the Olympics. Pointon then shared some of the answers in a hilarious thread that has grabbed the interest of many on a micro-blogging site. George also ranked the ideas out of 10.

There was a list of unique ideas, where “Swimming underwater as far as you can” got the highest points of 9.5 out of 10, another called “Duck Jump” scored just two. However, one can surely choose from an array of options from some interesting ideas like speed sleeping amid loud music to bizarre ones like blowing up a paddling pool. The viral thread has grabbed the attention of many viewers on the Internet. No denying the fact that one will surely develop an interest in unique ideas and will go through the whole thread.

However, the netizens were seen putting out their views as some said they would even pay money to watch these events, others started nominating their friends who would be ideal for each game. "I'd like to see two runners at opposite points of a 400m track. After the starting pistol, they run round in the usual direction, and the first to catch up with the other wins. I think the tactics would be fascinating", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "Build a house with your spouse would be a quality TV show". The third user commented, "Love the paddling pool blow up If you have kids, we’ve all been there".

